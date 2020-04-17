What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Love Whodunnits

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

In 1935, renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) hitches an impromptu trip to London on a luxurious commercial train, only for it to become the site of his latest investigation when a passenger meets a grisly end.

Why It's A Good Option If You Love A Good Whodunnit: Agatha Christie’s novel is one of the most celebrated whodunnits of all time, if its multiple screen adaptations as recent as 2017 are any indication, but this Sidney Lumet directed Oscar-winner, featuring an all-star supporting cast including Lauren Bacall and Sean Connery, is arguably the most essential.

Stream it on Amazon Prime here