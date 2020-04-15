7 Underperforming Disney Movies You Should Give Another Shot on Disney+

The Black Hole

Following the success of Star Wars, every movie studio rushed to get its own science fiction movie into theaters. Some of them were successes in their own right, others were not. The Black Hole, Disney's attempt to cash in on Star Wars, was one of the attempts that was not. The Black Hole has issues, but it's the sort of movie that should be seen, especially if you're a Disney fan, if only because of its place in history. It was the first PG rated Disney film ever released, thanks to the use of terrible language like the words "hell" and "damn" that had never been heard in Disney films before. If this one were remade today it would probably look like Pirates of the Caribbean in space, but then it would lose its unique flavor.