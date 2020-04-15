Cinemark Shares Plans For Theaters Reopening

Theatrical exhibitors like Cinemark obviously want to get back into the game, making the money they need to keep themselves in business after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has been calculated to cost the major chains billions in lost revenue. However, as we saw with the Chinese film market, their limited reopening of theaters at the end of March didn’t last long before they were shut down yet again. So the decision to reopen Cinemark locations will be something that, even if they hit the July 1 target date, could be limited by the confidence of the public and theater management.