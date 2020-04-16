10 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since My Spy Is Delayed

In the last year or so, Peter Segal's My Spy has been hoping around the release calendar quite a bit. The film was initially set to be released in August 2019, but then the decision was made to have it pushed to January 2020. That position also didn't wind up staying permanent, as the comedy starring Dave Bautista as a CIA agent looking after a young girl while on an undercover mission became a spring release with an April 2020 date. But then the COVID-19 pandemic started.

As a result of the global health scare, My Spy is no longer getting theatrical distribution (it will instead be heading to Amazon Prime), but we have found a way to remember its original release plans. While it’s sad that movie-fans won’t be able to see it on the big screen this weekend, the good news is that there are a number of similar films that are currently streaming/are available to rent online, and we’ve highlighted a collection of them below: