What To Watch On Netflix If You Love Violence In Your Movies And TV Shows

Green Room (2016)

An indie punk band’s (featuring the late Anton Yelchin on bass) final tour destination could be their final destination after they witness a murder from backstage of a bar crawling with neo-Nazis.

Why It's A Good Option for Fans Of Violence: A strong stomach is required when watching any film written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, also know for the cartoonishly grotesque Murder Party and harrowingly bleak Blue Ruin, but this 95-minute fight for survival, which villain Patrick Stewart needed whiskey to get through reading, may be his magnum opus of trauma translated to celluloid.

Stream it on Netflix here