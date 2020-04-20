8 Quick Things We Know About The Suicide Squad

Will Smith Won’t Be Back, But Idris Elba Isn’t Playing Deadshot in The Suicide Squad

You may have noticed that Will Smith’s name is not mentioned among the list of Suicide Squad stars ready for round two, and that’s evidently because he had scheduling conflicts that prevented him from being available. But if you’ve heard stories that Idris Elba will be taking over his role as Floyd Lawton a.k.a. Deadshot in The Suicide Squad, fret not. While that was reportedly an idea that was had when Elba was in talks for the project, it was eventually decided that he should play a different character, keeping the door open for Smith to return to his DCEU part at some point in the future.