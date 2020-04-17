Even M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Is Getting Delayed As Studios Majorly Shift Schedules

What’s Happening With M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie

First and foremost, M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie was still untitled and hadn’t filmed yet, so it wasn’t married to that February slot. We do know is that the studio decided to shift a Bob Odenkirk-headlined movie into the February 26, 2021 release window instead. A report from Forbes also mentions that one of the reasons this decision was made was simply because the Shyamalan movie is on hold right now and unable to film given world events.