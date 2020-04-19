Looks Like Chris Evans Is Actually Enjoying His Self-Quarantine Life

Leave a Comment
With many are still staying indoors due to our current situation, a number of people are beginning to settle into this new reality that includes practicing social distancing and remaining self-quarantined. This is also true for celebrities, who must currently remain in at home while their projects remain on the back burner. Chris Evans is in this very situation, but the Knives Out star doesn’t have any problems with his new normal.
Chris Evans has gradually become one of the biggest (and busiest) actors in Hollywood, making him a highly sought-after commodity within the industry. Yet with self-quarantine measures now in effect, Evans has created a new schedule for himself, one that includes spending time with his dog, Dodger:
I spend most of my time in the garden with my dog, or in the kitchen. My dog is clearly the big winner here. I’m trying to keep some routine in my day. I am someone who prefers to be at home, so I do not feel the urge to go outside every day. The vast majority of my free time now goes to reading books and to Dodger.
During his recent interview with a Dutch publication (which was translated by a fan), Evans explained that his new routine has led to a few personal improvements for him. He’s not only improved his sleeping pattern, but he’s even found that he’s getting more accomplished throughout the day:
And my sleeping pattern is also much better. I am usually in bed by 9:30 PM and I am awake at 7 AM. Every day again. It feels a bit like a monk’s life, but that’s the way I like it. The advantage is that I now have more time to organize my day neatly. I notice that I now get a lot more done and that I save a lot of valuable time because I am no longer constantly on the road.
Being stuck in the house can be difficult for almost anyone, but that’s certainly not the case for a homebody like Chris Evans. He seems to be using the time to unwind, and it’s hard to argue with the results.
Evans isn’t the only celebrity find ways to past the time in self-quarantine, either. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane used his free time to create a sketch starring fan-favorite characters Brian and Stewie. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart is delighting the public with Shakespearean sonnets. And who could forget Rita Wilson’s flawless self-quarantine rendition of “Hip Hop Hooray?”
If anything, we might want to take a cue from Chris Evans and these other celebrities. Staying in may not be the easiest thing in the world, but it does give you time to refresh and relax. Those who are still pining to see Chris Evans on screen while they’re waiting things out can do just that when Defending Jacob premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24.