Josh Brolin Has Apologized After Internet Calls Him Out For Not Social Distancing Correctly

My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility. We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don't have a pool, and I think it was irresponsible. It's hard to be honest sometimes. It's hard to be honest and say, 'Maybe I screwed up. I knew that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth. It's humbling as hell, because I know there are some people out there [with] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it, they think it's in your head, that you'll survive because of immunity that is created because of your own psychic weight. But, I know for me that's not the case, and we've been very responsible, and I apologize about that.