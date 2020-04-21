Venom 2 Moves Its Release Date, Gets A New Title

Moving Venom: Let There Be Carnage to the summertime gives Sony back one seasonal tentpole that it lost in 2021. The studio was supposed to have Ghostbusters: Afterlife in movie theaters this summer, but that movie got moved to March of 2021. This does raise an interesting question about Sony and Marvel’s third Spider-Man movie, though. It was due to hit theaters July 2021. But can you see the studios going head to head with that much “web” content in the same season? This feels like Spider-Man 3 will be the next costumed shoe to drop as Hollywood continues to iron out its production wrinkles.