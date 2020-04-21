Justin Timberlake Reveals One Issue Being In Trolls World Tour Caused With His Kid

He’s heard the soundtrack. He loves the song that Anna starts off, it’s called ‘Just Sing’ the whole cast is in it. I never did any vocals on that one. And also, he loves the song with Anderson Pack, myself and Anderson did a song together. And we redid and remastered ‘Atomic Dog’ for the soundtrack. Half of me is like, I get to introduce my son to so much new music through the covers that I’m doing. The other half of me, I’ve found I’ve had to reexplain to people. He’d go, ‘Oh, ‘The Sound of Silence’ from Trolls.’ I just had to explain to people ‘He hasn’t heard Simon and Garfunkel yet.’ We’re working on it. One cover at a time. So, I probably have to do that with ‘Atomic Dog’ again. This is not daddy’s song. This is George Clinton.