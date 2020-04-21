Ansel Elgort Posts A Nude Photo Online For Charity, People Obviously Have Thoughts

Because of The Inside Times, we are in a bit of a pop culture dry spell. Television is slowing down earlier than usual, movies aren't getting released into theaters, and celebrities, who are usually out and about and doing intriguing things for us to talk about, are stuck at home just like the rest of us. But! This has meant that our favorite famous folks are using social media to do some of the wild things they might otherwise do in public, or have just taken all their mysterious actor / actress behavior online for us to see. Ansel Elgort has now posted a nude photo for charity, and, yes, people do have things to say about it.