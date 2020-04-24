8 Movie Or TV Franchises Sophie Turner Would Be Perfect For

The Boys

Some of the superheroes that The Boys parody are the X-Men characters. In The Boys comics, they’re called the G-Men. There is a character called Silver Kincaid that’s a parody of Jean Grey and Emma Frost. How cool would it be if Turner played a parody version of her Jean Grey character in The Boys.

It would be a great inside joke and just fun stunt casting. I would love to see her have fun with the crash and burning of The Dark Phoenix.