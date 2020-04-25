It Chapter 2: 7 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Richie References A Line In John Carpenter’s The Thing

When IT Chapter 2 takes the Losers’ Club back to the Neibolt house in the second act of the movie, Bill Hader’s Richie, James McAvoy’s Bill and James Ransone’s Eddie get locked into a room with a fridge that begins to bang. When it opens, out comes the severed head of their late friend Stanley, who transforms into a disgusting spider creature. Richie says the line “you gotta be fucking kidding,” which is the exact line said in 1982’s The Thing when a similar spider head creature appears. The original Losers’ Club in the novel were scared of movie monsters from the ‘50s that took shape in IT’s gross illusions, but the film’s version has them growing up in the ‘80s, so it’s perfect that this Thing reference makes its way in.