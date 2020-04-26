Back To The Future And 9 More ‘80s Roles Tom Holland Would Have Been Perfect For If Time Travel Worked

Ren McCormack, Footloose

Did you know Tom Holland used to be a trained dancer and gymnast? The actor got his start in Billy Elliot the Musical when he was a kid. Now Holland has admitted to having dropped the craft in his later life, but he really wants to get back into it. What better way than through taking on the role of Ren McCormack in Footloose? Should Holland take on a song-and-dance role, Kevin Bacon’s defining role is a great fit for the actor. Plus, it’d be one more connection between him and his Onward co-star Chris Pratt, since the actor’s iconic Guardians of the Galaxy character, Peter Quill, is obsessed with this movie.