Wow, The Greatest Showman Has A Hidden Wolverine Easter Egg

Hugh Jackman has proven time and time again that he's a bankable actor with a variety of skills. While he may be primarily known for his ferocious take on Wolverine the X-Men franchise, he's also a Tony-Winning theater actor. And sometimes these skills combine for movie musicals like Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman. The latter was a huge hit when it arrive in theaters in 2017, which was also the year Jackman retired from playing Wolverine in Logan. It turns out The Greatest Showman actually has a subtle Wolverine easter egg that's only just been revealed.