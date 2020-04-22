Wow, The Greatest Showman Has A Hidden Wolverine Easter Egg

Leave a Comment
Hugh Jackman has proven time and time again that he's a bankable actor with a variety of skills. While he may be primarily known for his ferocious take on Wolverine the X-Men franchise, he's also a Tony-Winning theater actor. And sometimes these skills combine for movie musicals like Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman. The latter was a huge hit when it arrive in theaters in 2017, which was also the year Jackman retired from playing Wolverine in Logan. It turns out The Greatest Showman actually has a subtle Wolverine easter egg that's only just been revealed.
2017 was a great year for Hugh Jackman. Logan arrived in February to save reviews and an Oscar nomination. He ended the year with The Greatest Showman arriving in December to similar success. Logan director James Mangold was an executive producer on the musical blockbuster, and it was just revealed that his name in the credits actually contained a Wolverine easter egg. 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) exposed this on social media, check out their post below.
Well, do you see it? The image from 20th Century Picture's Twitter is a still from The Greatest Showman's credits, which shows James Mangold's name alone on the screen for his work as an executive producer on the movie. The Logan easter egg isn't exactly obvious, but it has to do with the corners of the frame. There's a design there that is an extremely subtle nod to Mangold and Hugh Jackman's previous collaboration.
The image itself becomes more clear once you zoom in on the corners of that shot. There you can see a little mini Wolverine, complete with the character' signature Adamantium claws. Check it out below.
I mean, how subtle can you get? Clearly the folks that put together The Greatest Showman's credits had fun designing title cards for each member that flashed across he screen. And for James Mangold's, they were sure to add the title character of Logan for kicks and giggles.
If the studio didn't reveal this easter egg, I'm not sure if it would have ever been revealed. While The Greatest Showman is a super popular movie that is often rewatched by fans, who would think to zoom into the corners of the frame like that? Luckily an easter egg thread on social media prompted this fun revelation. But it begs the question: are there more hidden messages in The Greatest Showman's credits?
Both The Greatest Showman and Logan are available on DVD and Blu-ray. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies once they reopen.