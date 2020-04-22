11 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In May 2020

Underworld

A little bit of slam bang action is something that anyone in isolation could be up for, should the circumstances be right. With the first three Underworld films coming to Netflix, action will definitely be in the cards, with heaping sides of vampires and werewolves in the mix as well. Again, if we were to make a recommendation for which film should be in your queue out of this sci-fi/action thrill ride, that first adventure would be the one we’d program into our schedule. Though, if you want to have an Underworld marathon in chronological order, watch Underworld: Rise of The Lycans first, as it’s a prequel that fills in the backstory of the entire series.