Marvel Fans Break The Internet Over Scarlet Witch’s ‘Price’ As An Avenger

We can look forward to seeing the full scope of Wanda Maximoff’s powers in Disney+’s Wandavision, which is coming to the streaming platform. The six-episode series that just wrapped in March looks to plop Elizabeth Olsen’s character right into a 1950s sitcom, along with other eras of TV and will feature the return of Vision, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo and the debut of all grown-up Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris). You can sign up for a free 7-day Disney+ trial now and stay tuned for more news on WandaVision here on CinemaBlend as it comes.