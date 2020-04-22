Marvel Fans Break The Internet Over Scarlet Witch’s ‘Price’ As An Avenger

Leave a Comment
Ranking or placing a price tag on each of the Avengers is no easy task. Each of their powers or skill sets are completely different than the other, and having one at your disposal for a mission may be less useful on another one. But come on, it’s pretty indisputable that Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, is incredibly powerful, right?
Not according to a recent social post by Entertainment Weekly meant to get fans involved in creating their own Avengers team with a theoretical $15 to spend. 25 of the MCU’s characters were categorized for either $5, $4, $3, $2 or $1, with five in each slot. The challenge included some logic, with Iron Man, Captain America and Thor finding themselves in the $5 slot. But fans just couldn’t handle where Scarlet Witch was placed. Take a look:
Two dollars? For Scarlet Witch? The Avenger can literally make you see your own nightmares and move massively heavy objects in one-fell swoop. How does that make sense? It certainly doesn’t help that she is sitting next to Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, who isn’t even an Avenger and more so Iron Man’s assistant. More fans caught on, such as this response:
Why waste $15 when Scarlet Witch is being sold so under value? Scarlet Witch fans got really passionate about the unfair ranking:
It’s not just Scarlet Witch either. Marvel fans are mad about Paul Bettany’s Vision being at the bottom of the barrel at just $1, alongside Quicksilver, Falcon, Bucky and War Machine. It just doesn’t make sense:
And here’s this fan who is ditching every other Avenger to invest in a team of Visions. Check it out:
Fans were so passionate about this injustice to Scarlet Witch that her superhero moniker was trending on Twitter for a while. Avengers: Endgame was laced with so many jaw-dropping moments, and some seem to forget that included the hero going head-to-head with Thanos during the final battle for a few minutes and holding her own better than fine. (She also almost shared a scene with Doctor Strange.)
We can look forward to seeing the full scope of Wanda Maximoff’s powers in Disney+’s Wandavision, which is coming to the streaming platform. The six-episode series that just wrapped in March looks to plop Elizabeth Olsen’s character right into a 1950s sitcom, along with other eras of TV and will feature the return of Vision, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo and the debut of all grown-up Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris). You can sign up for a free 7-day Disney+ trial now and stay tuned for more news on WandaVision here on CinemaBlend as it comes.