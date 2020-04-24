The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Is Trying To Stay In Catwoman Shape During Break From Filming

Leave a Comment
Over the past month and change the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. Releases have been delayed due to the closed theaters, while film and TV sets were shut down. Matt Reeves' The Batman was one highly anticipated blockbusters that had to stop filming, with the all-star cast sent home to self-isolate. Zoe Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the long gestating movie, and recently revealed that she's working hard at maintaining her comic book-ready physique from home.
When actors land iconic superhero roles, there's usually a ton of training involved. Zoe Kravitz was going through combat preparation for The Batman, and was in the midst of an intense exercise regimen to play Catwoman. But the 31 year-old actor is home now, and has the opportunity to overly indulge in snack and laziness just like the rest of us. Kravitz recently spoke to how she's tending with this responsibility, as there's no indication as to when the movie will kick production back up. She said,
So I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, ‘Don’t get fat, bitch.’ But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over. So I quickly decided to get my shit together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week. And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t workout on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of a day. So it’s actually been really great just for my mental health. And kind of foods, kind of the only thing that I have, food and wine bringing me joy right now. So I’m definitely eating whatever the fuck I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Zoe Kravitz is still working out a ton from the safety of home, in hopes of being in Catwoman shape when The Batman finally started filming. But she's also letting herself eat what she wants and drink wine. Talk about balance.
Zoe Kravitz' comments about her home fitness routine comes from a recent conversation with Vanity Fair about her Hulu show High Fidelity. Eventually the conversation turned to The Batman, although Kravitz wasn't able to actually speak to the upcoming movie's contents. But she was able to open up about the way she's keeping in comic book shape including five workouts a week with her trainer from home.
Comic book actors universally train for their roles, making sure each character looks strong and ripped straight from the page. There's no telling how Zoe Kravitz will be costumed as Catwoman in The Batman, but the character is known for wearing skin-tight costumes in popular culture. Michelle Pfeiffer was literally vacuum sealed into her suit for Batman Returns, while Anne Hathaway also got into killer shape for The Dark Knight Rises. As such, there's a ton of pressure for Kravitz to look comic-book accurate for her portrayal of Selina Kyle.
Zoe Kravitz' star-power has been steadily growing over the years, with The Batman marking her latest major blockbuster role. She made her superhero debut in X-Men: First Class, and also appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Mad Max: Fury Road. She seems like a great choice to play Selina Kyle, and it's especially satisfying since she wasn't even allowed to audition for a part in The Dark Knight Rises.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your trips to the movies once they reopen.