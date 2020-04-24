Someone Edited Every Star Wars Movie To Play At Once, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
Is there such a thing as too much Star Wars? Clearly, somebody out there doesn't think so, because they've completed the insane experiment of split screening all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga together, so that they all play simultaneously. Is it impressive? Absolutely. Is it strangely mesmerizing? Totally. Can you understand a single word? Not at all.
The video, which is clearly part of an experiment to drive people with ADD completely 'round the bend, was completed by Lucas Hammer on YouTube. It's an impressive feat that needs to be seen to be believed, so check it out.
If you're a serious Star Wars junkie then there's actually a lot of potentially interesting information to glean by watching all nine movies side by side. While you'd expect the timing of the opening sequence to be a little off between the sequel trilogy and the other six movies, because they don't include the 20th Century Fox fanfare if nothing else, there's a lot of more minuscule differences here. Did anybody else know that the Star Wars logo recedes into the background faster in A New Hope than it does in the rest of that trilogy?
Watching all the movies side-by-side all reveals the pacing of all of them, which, at least to me, makes some of the movies feel slower than I thought and others seem faster, at least as far as the speed the plot progresses. The rebels leave Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back at virtually the exact same time that they escape Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. Which is also the same point that Rey and Finn leave Jakku. By the same point in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker the heroes have already discovered the ship of the Jedi hunter.
The versions of the original trilogy being used are the Special Edition versions, of course, which makes all three of them slightly longer than they would otherwise be. Still, you discover just how long Star Wars: The Last Jedi is when you see that the other eight movies have completed rolling their credits before that movie even begins its credits.
The video is actually slightly shorter than it would be because it doesn't show the last few seconds of The Last Jedi or the credits. This is probably done to avoid the copyright bots, as the unaltered music of the credits would likely set off a YouTube copyright strike. The video's creator mentions that making this video took several tries before the copyright system would let him upload it.
If you love Star Wars, there's a lot of Star Wars to love here. Sure, you might want to just watch the movies one at a time, but this is so much more efficient.