Someone Edited Every Star Wars Movie To Play At Once, And I Can’t Look Away

Watching all the movies side-by-side all reveals the pacing of all of them, which, at least to me, makes some of the movies feel slower than I thought and others seem faster, at least as far as the speed the plot progresses. The rebels leave Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back at virtually the exact same time that they escape Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. Which is also the same point that Rey and Finn leave Jakku. By the same point in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker the heroes have already discovered the ship of the Jedi hunter.