5 Aladdin Characters That Should Get A Disney+ Spinoff Before Prince Anders

Abu & Carpet

One of the joy’s of Disney’s Aladdin is the adorable dynamic found between Abu the Monkey and the magic carpet found in the Cave of Wonders. They have this cute sibling dynamic that would be adorable for a Disney+ television show. After the events of Aladdin, he and Jasmine will be getting used to married life and Genie will be enjoying his taste of freedom. So where does that leave Abu and Magic Carpet? Together, I’d think. I imagine Aladdin brushing off Abu as he seeks to spend more quality time with Jasmine and Abu getting in a fit about it and running away. And since Magic Carpet has the kind of loyalty of a puppy, he would follow him on his escapades as Abu actively fights against it.