Dressing The Gentlemen: The Secrets Of Making Charlie Hunnam And Matthew McConaughey Look So Good On Screen

When you’re watching a Guy Ritchie-directed film like The Gentlemen, the fashion is something that always sticks out. The keen sense of how characters are dressed is something that’s followed Ritchie through landmark films like Lock, Stock, and Two Smokin’ Barrels and Snatch, as well as in recent entries such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E. And when it comes to the secrets of making men like Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey looking so good on screen, you can thank one crucial member of the production: the costume designer.