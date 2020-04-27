Disney+’s Star Wars Day Celebration Will Make Fans Very Happy On May The 4th

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

2020 marks the first Star Wars Day celebration since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed out the Skywalker Saga in style. Love it or hate it, a major era of sci-fi history has concluded, and it’s a cause for celebration if we’ve ever seen one. Which makes the fact that you’ll be able to enjoy that final chapter on Disney+ as of May 4th a moment that’ll make fans very, very happy.