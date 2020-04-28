James Bond: 7 Questions We Still Have About No Time To Die

But out of everyone named as coming to the table in No Time To Die, we have to admit, we’re most curious about who Game Night and Aladdin actor Billy Magnussen is playing in the gradual scheme of things. All we know for sure is that his character is named “Logan Ash”, which could go either way to be honest. But still, the man we most recently saw in hugely comic roles could take a more serious turn in this James Bond installment. If that’s the case, consider our curiosity doubled.