Why Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Don’t Live In Hollywood

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski may both make a living working for the Hollywood machine, but as it turns out they don’t live there. The couple, who starred together in A Quiet Place and will be back for A Quiet Place Part II with Krasinski at the helm, currently live in New York City. As it runs out, there’s a reason for that.
According to Emily Blunt, the industry can be a really “suffocating” place. Sure, there’s nice weather and beaches, but for the actress, her family time is more of a priority than her career. She said:
We chose not to live in LA because it can be suffocating to always talk about work and the business. My greatest concern is to ensure I leave enough time between projects to enjoy being with my husband and children.
According to The Daily Mail, the couple has a place in New York City where they live with their two daughters, Hazel and Violet. Emily Blunt originally hails from London, England whereas John Krasinski is American-born and from Boston, Massachusetts originally.
It’s not like they are alone outside of Tinseltown. The likes of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have places in New York too. And other celebrities have houses elsewhere. Tyler Perry’s a big Atlanta guy, for example. The Willis clan–including divorced couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore -- has been spending time recently at the family house in Idaho. Watchmen and The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan famously lives on a farm in New York state with his wife, actress Hilarie Burton.
While a huge chunk of celebrities have some sort of residence in Los Angeles, what I’m getting at is living outside of Los Angeles isn’t as weird as you might guess. Plenty of celebrities have residences in both New York and Los Angeles, too. Meanwhile, we’ve been getting a glimpse of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's home life. The actor has spent recent weeks producing “Some Good News,” a YouTube series he’s been airing from his home.
The episodes have been hits and most of them have earned millions of views, but we also get a glimpse at what looks to be some sort of office space with grey paint and a typewriter.
This wasn’t always true of the couple. They lived in Los Angeles prior and reportedly sold their LA pad to Kendall Jenner, moving into a town home in Brooklyn and then to an apartment in the same building Matt Damon reportedly lives in. While work likely takes them to sunny California fairly regularly, if Emily Blunt is being accurate about the family’s intentions, they are more than happy to maintain residence in New York moving forward.
The couple still have some projects coming to theaters that may have them in LA sometime in the future. Their upcoming movie together, which Emily Blunt stars in and John Krasinski directed, was expected to originally premiere back in March. A Quiet Place Part II had a premiere but just missed the theatrical closing cutoff and has now been pushed back by Paramount until September 4. For more release date changes, take a look at our full calendar.