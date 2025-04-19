Like Nicole Kidman Before Her, This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Gets Candid About Why She Left Hollywood For Tennessee

Nashville just got a new celebrity resident.

This Is Us may have ended in 2022 (although it's available streaming on your Netflix subscription), but Chrissy Metz is embarking on a new chapter in her life. Not only does she have her upcoming Starz series Hunting Wives, but she's ready to trade in her Hollywood lifestyle for Nashville. Just like Nicole Kidman before her, Metz gets real on why she left L.A. to live down south, and it makes a lot of sense.

While living in Hollywood can be beneficial if you want an entertainment career, it’s not necessary. There are a lot of Hollywood stars who don’t live in California, like Nicole Kidman, who moved to Nashville with her country singer husband, Keith Urban, in 2007. This Is Us cast member Chrissy Metz made the same move, and she explained to People why:

I moved to Nashville. I was in LA for 21 years, but my family is in Florida, where I'm from, and during the pandemic, I could drive to them from here. It's just a better quality of life here. Everything is 15 minutes away, and it's just so much less stress.

I understand how nice and convenient it is for everything to be close by to you. Especially since Florida and L.A. are on opposite sides of the country, I’m sure Chrissy Metz is happy she’s closer to them.

For the actress, the decision to trade Hollywood glitz for the heart of Nashville isn’t just about living driving distance from her family. She also couldn’t help but praise the southern state for its chill environment:

There's a lot going on. There's obviously great music, great food. I grew up in the South, so I'm used to sort of that hospitality — it feels more communal here. In L.A. it was always like, 'Oh, you have an audition? What's it for? Oh, you have an audition? What for?' It was all very dog eat dog!

Another big reason for Chrissy Metz’s decision to move to Nashville is to be near the music. They don’t call the Tennessee capital “Music City” for nothing. Like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Jessica Simpson left Hollywood for Nashville, seeing it as the perfect environment for her to write new music. The American Horror Story alum feels the same way, with Nashville being a great environment to go back to her musical roots.

Chrissy Metz has shown her incredible singing talents on This Is Us and her musical performance at the 2020 Oscars, singing her Breakthrough movie’s song “I’m Standing With You.” Music clearly means a lot to the actress who previously spoke proudly of not letting the stigma of actors pursuing singing careers get to her. Metz said her love of singing and writing songs will continue. I hope this means we’ll soon get an upcoming country album from her.

Just like Nicole Kidman and many other celebrities before her, Chrissy Metz has made the bold transition from Hollywood to Nashville. Being surrounded by so much country music is bound to inspire a deeper connection not only to her songwriting but her storytelling talents that first put her in the spotlight.

