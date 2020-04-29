9 Awesome Star Wars Saga Characters That Got Very Little Screen Time

Bossk

Bossk was one of the bounty hunters hired by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but he ultimately falls short of the goal of tracking down the Millennium Falcon. He's beaten to the punch by his rival Boba Fett, who Bossk had quite a history with leading to that moment. Bossk accompanied a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and attempted to help him track down the murderer of Fett's father, Mace Windu. Bossk was last seen in Jabba's palace and aboard the Hutt's sail barge during the events of Return of the Jedi, though there is some chance he may have escaped before the barge exploded.