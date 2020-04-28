Ryan Reynolds' Pick For The All-Time Favorite Movie He's Filmed Might Surprise You

Of course, Ryan Reynolds is also hard at work on Deadpool 3 at Marvel Studios. How could he not be? It’s unlikely that character will be going away anytime soon. Since moving to Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds compared it to the “big leagues” and said the whole team is working on it. Fortunately, the Deadpool writers have said there won’t be any major changes to Deadpool, it will still be rated R, and will remain under the Fox banner.