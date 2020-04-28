That Time Kate Hudson And Jimmy Fallon Almost Dated While Making Almost Famous

Kate Hudson discovered that Jimmy Fallon used to be as interested in her as she was in him while watching a 2018 episode of his show when he played a game of Pour It Out with Margot Robbie. During the segment, Fallon and Robbie answered questions out loud and either revealed the question or took a shot of liquor. When the question was if there was a time he thought he could have dated a co-star, his answer was Kate Hudson. This came as a complete surprise to the Academy Award nominee: