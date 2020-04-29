New ReelBlend T-Shirt Raising Money For Movie-Theater Charity

Leave a Comment
The ReelBlend guys miss going to the movies. Screenings are part of our weekly schedule, and we can’t wait until the day when we are back in a movie theater, enjoying a slew of new releases.
In this in-between, we really wanted to do something for the movie theater employees who are out of work and dealing with the uncertainty of the current business climate. So the ReelBlend podcast designed a t-shirt. It’s an exclusive shirt, and it’s only going to be made available for a limited time.
The best part? All of the proceeds from the shirts are going to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which raises money to help theater employees.
At the start of the fundraiser, we set a goal of 50 shirts. The ReelBlend community was so generous, we sailed past that goal. Now we have a new benchmark of 100 shirts, and we’re close to topping that. We can (and will) go beyond the goals, printing as many shirts as are ordered. Because the more we raise, the more that goes to Will Rogers.
So far, we have surpassed more than $1,100 in donations. That’s incredible.
Want to grab a shirt, and donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation? Follow this link for all the details.
We are so lucky to be able to continue recording the ReelBlend podcast during the nationwide quarantine. Movies may have pressed pause, but our show has been full steam ahead. And we thank all of you who already bought (or are about to buy) a shirt. It advertises the show. And it helps the theater employees across the country who are out of work, and trying to make ends meet.
Also, be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube.