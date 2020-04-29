Avengers: Endgame Script Shows How Little The Actors Got While Filming

Leave a Comment
The Russo Brothers did the impossible with Avengers: Endgame, telling a complicated narrative through the MCU's history and servicing nearly every major character in the process. The movie contained a ton of wild plot twists, and security infamously tight. This was especially true for the movie's script, as actors were largely only given their specific pages. One actor recently posted a page of the script, which shows just how redacted it was during filming.
Avengers: Endgame's twists started from the beginning of the film, where Thanos was unceremoniously killed off and time jumped ahead five years. This required a new actress to play Scott Lang's daughter Cassie, with Emma Fuhrmann landing the coveted gig. During a recent watch party of Endgame, Fuhrmann posted a page from her script to show just how tightly the film's secrets were kept--- even from the cast. Check it out below.
Talk about security. Above we can see exactly how cast members from Avengers: Endgame were given their pages, and there's plenty to unpack. Because despite being basically a blank page, we can see exactly how the studio manage to avoid spoilers arriving before the blockbuster hit theaters. It involves a lot of redaction and watermarks.
Emma Fuhrmann posted the above photo on her personal Twitter, while joining in on the fun of Comic Book's #QuarantineWatchParty for Avengers: Endgame. While her part was relatively small, Fuhrmann got to make her Marvel debut in Endgame as a much more mature version of Cassie Lang. She gave an emotional performance with little material on the page. On the page she posted, there was literally no material for her to work with. Although the actress' last name was printed as a watermark, just in case any leaks happened.
Cassie Lang shows up early in Avengers: Endgame's runtime, as Scott Lang is freed from the Quantum Realm five years after Thanos' snap. He runs home to find his daughter, who had grown into a teenager. Their reunion was emotional and powerful, and helped to set the high stakes for the blockbuster. Cassie also appears in the happy ending sequence, shown watching fireworks with Scott and a newly resurrected Hope.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Cassie Lang. Emma Fuhrmann will presumably reprise her role in Ant-Man 3, although it's unclear when that threequel will actually hit theaters. Comic book fans have been hoping that she might take on her father's size changing abilities as either Ant-Man, Stature, or Stinger. That would allow Fuhrmann to get into some very exciting superhero action. But only time will tell.
Given how movie sets and theaters are both shut down, the schedule for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is likely going to be affected. Black Widow was pushed back a number of months, taking the release date for The Eternals. And with a ton of movies still needing to be filmed, it's unclear how the Ant-Man franchise will be affected.
Ant-Man had a strong outing in Avengers: Endgame, and was integral to the concept of the Time Heist, as well as the use of Pym Particles. He's an experienced superhero by this point, so it should be interesting to see what comes next.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.