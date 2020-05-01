Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Her Boobs Ended Up In Fast And The Furious' Tokyo Drift

In case you wondered, Chrissy Teigen did not get an acting credit for this bold and helpful work, but I hope it was something that she put on her resume. A year later, she would land the Deal or No Deal gig, where she held a briefcase and did promotion alongside the one and only Meghan Markle. That job jumpstarted her career in Hollywood and has led her to becoming a zany and popular personality who really has put herself out there on shows such as Lip Sync Battle and now Chrissy's Court.