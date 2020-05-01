Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Finally Official

Leave a Comment
Rumors have been swirling about a new Hollywood it-couple since March: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The pair met on the set of their upcoming romantic thriller Deep Water. They have since been spotted vacationing together in Costa Rica and Cuba and cozying up on walks in Los Angeles in between social isolating together. Now the Knives Out breakout star has made their relationship official via social media couple pictures. Scroll through for the proof.
Ana de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday with a romantic desert getaway with Ben Affleck. The actress simply thanked her followers in the Instagram post, but the images include the two embracing around a serene desert scene and sharing a sweet birthday party together. It's official y'all! What couple name are we going with... Barmas?
The actress set to play a Bond Girl in No Time To Die in November also posted a video of her trying to knock out a piñata too. You can hear Affleck’s voice in the background as she takes a whack at the birthday tradition below:
It may not be the best timing to have a birthday right about now, but Ben Affleck looks to have held a thoughtful birthday party for the actress in a private vacation residence somewhere remote after the pair have been adhering to Los Angeles’ stay-at-home orders for over a month. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have hinted at their relationship on Instagram before, but this is the first blatant indication that the two are together.
Back in mid-March when rumors about the couple had just begun, Armas posted a set of beach photos. Ben Affleck commented on the post asking for “photo credit pls.” Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas filmed Deep Water in New Orleans back in November, which is about a couple in an open relationship. When one of the lovers of Armas’ character goes missing, Affleck’s character becomes the prime suspect.
Ana de Armas has been working as an actress for 15 years, but only recently gained mainstream fame in Hollywood. Her appearance in Blade Runner 2049 and Golden Globe-nominated role as Marta in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out has helped garner massive attention. The Spanish-Cuban actress is also set to play Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde.
47-year-old The Way Back actor has previously dated famed actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez before settling down with Jennifer Garner for ten years and raising three children with Garner. They split up in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Ana de Armas was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, but they split up in 2013 after three years together.
Deep Water is expected to come to theaters on November 13. Check out what other movies to look forward to this year with our 2020 release date schedule.