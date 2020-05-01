Star Wars Released A Skywalker Saga Poster, And I Can’t Look Away

More Star Wars movies are on the way, but they’ll be exploring new characters and new corners of a galaxy far, far away. So The Rise of Skywalker very much served as a goodbye to many of this franchise’s iconic characters. But hey, there was a time when we didn’t think we’d see Luke, Han and Leia again, and look how that turned out. Perhaps several decades down the line, there’ll be an opportunity to see what Rey, Finn and Poe are up to on the big screen.