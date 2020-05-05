5 Cool Ways Venom 2 Could Expand Sony's Spider-Man Universe

If The Sinister Six Are Involved In Venom 2

For some time Sony has been trying to bring the Sinister Six to the big screen. Back when Andrew Garfield was Spider-Man from 2012 to 2014, the studio had plans to set up the villainous team until the decision was made for Tom Holland’s hero to make his debut in the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Since this new Spider-Man has been around, there have been teases here and there about a Sinister Six forming. In Homecoming, there are appearances from not only Keaton’s Vulture, but the Scorpion, Prowler (by Donald Glover), Shocker and Tinkerer. And Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio may not actually be dead after Far From Home.