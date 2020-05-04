Jar Jar Binks Got The Baby Yoda Treatment, And I’ll Never Be The Same

Leave a Comment
You probably weren’t expecting today to radically change your worldview, but it's happening. And Star Wars fans might want to sit down for this. Namely because Jar Jar Binks got the Baby Yoda treatment. Everyone is familiar with the precious and adorable Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. How could you not be? He’s practically become an overnight pop culture icon, sparking plenty of happy feelings.
Well, here’s where the confusion begins. One Star Wars fan decided to do the unthinkable. They put their graphic art skills to the test to see if they could put the same charisma and cuteness into Jar Jar Binks, sharing it on social media for the whole world to see. And, honestly, I’ll never be the same after this. Check it out:
I’m very torn by all this. I don’t know if I should feel impressed or upset that someone went through so much effort on the character Jar Jar Binks. Don’t get me wrong, the skill put into the artwork is breathtaking. The subject, on the other hand, would not be my first choice; I’d probably pick a Baby Rancor over Baby Jar Jar Binks.
The character of Jar Jar Binks has received the lion’s share of fan ridicule since his first appearance in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Based on the Disney character Goofy, Jar Jar Binks cartoonish and off-putting personality didn’t land as a lovable and hilarious comic relief like George Lucas had envisioned.
Look, it’s about as easy to hate on Jar Jar Binks as it is to love Baby Yoda. Which is why making him into an adorable baby makes it that much harder to hate him, and perhaps that’s for the best. It’s high time fans buried the hatchet regarding Jar Jar Binks. But that doesn’t meant we can’t keep loving Baby Yoda.
Since last year, Baby Yoda has made everyone’s life a little bit brighter. There’s no denying his inevitable cuteness. Even Pedro Pascal admitted they when he first saw Baby Yoda, he knew people would go crazy.
The Baby Yoda love has only only been exponentially increased by Baby Yoda memes, flooding the internet. The most recent meme shows a picture of Baby Yoda and asks people to leave out chocolate milk the night before May the 4th.
Disney, for their part, isn’t blind to the Baby Yoda rage, either. They’ve punched their Baby Yoda merchandise into lightspeed, creating stuffed animals, shirts, and even face masks.
And, with The Mandalorian Season 2 in production, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing more of Baby Yoda, a continual appearance that should only further delight Star Wars fans.
But, what do you think of Baby Jar Jar Binks? Does this fan art make him more adorable?