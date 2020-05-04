Bob's Burgers: The Movie - 9 Actors We Hope Make An Appearance

Jillian Bell (Nat Kinkle)

While the Belcher family has already done the whole road trip thing recently in the episode “Just The Trip”, that doesn’t mean a journey to somewhere nice and unknown can’t happen in Bob’s Burgers: The Movie. And if it’s anything like that last adventure, the Belchers will definitely want limo driver/all around sweetheart Nat Kinkle along for the ride. Though if Jillian Bell’s character isn’t needed for her driving skills in this film’s storyline, at the very least Nat should be around to provide some sage wisdom, as well as show off her pet Komodo Dragon.