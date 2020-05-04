Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Went Full Empire Strikes Back For Dark Rey

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's still hard to believe it, but the nine-film Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. Moviegoers have been captivated by the galaxy far, far away for decades, since A New Hope changed the industry in 1977. J.J. Abrams completed the story with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which wrapped up the overarching narrative, as well as the sequel story he began with The Force Awakens. The last installment covered a ton of narrative ground, including a glimpse at Dark Rey. And it turns out that sequence almost went full Empire Strikes Back.