Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Director Explains One Titan’s Design

As the MonsterVerse continues to expand, more Titans are gradually being added to the franchise’s ferocious roster. Viewers got enough thrills just from seeing Godzilla and King Kong on the big screen again, but other veteran characters like Mothra and King Ghidorah have also added to the excitement. The series has also introduced a number of new monsters that either have or will play big roles. One of these is Titanus Behemoth, and he just happens to be Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty’s favorite.