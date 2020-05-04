Tom Hanks Has A Great Commencement Message For College Students Graduating During Pandemic

You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures. You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that wayPart of your lives will forever be identified as 'before' in the same way other generations tell time like, 'Well, that was before the war,' or 'That was before the internet,' or That was before Beyoncé.' The word 'before' is going to carry great weight with you.