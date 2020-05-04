Daisy Ridley Made A Delightful Star Wars Day Video From Home, So Happy May The Fourth

Similar to how there was a fairly long delay between the launch of The Mandalorian last fall and the release of Baby Yoda merchandise, it seems that the spoiler-phobic department behind the toys for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker wanted to hold off on producing replicas of Rey's lightsaber for fans to purchase, and as a result you still can't get one five months after the blockbuster's release. Surely they will eventually start putting them out – ranging from cheap plastic versions, to high-end metal creations with build in electronics – but right now even Daisy Ridley can't get her hands on Rey's personal Jedi weapon.