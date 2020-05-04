Daisy Ridley Made A Delightful Star Wars Day Video From Home, So Happy May The Fourth

Leave a Comment
In the last five years, Daisy Ridley left one hell of a stamp on the legacy of Star Wars. The actress only had a handful of roles to her name when she was hired by J.J. Abrams to become the newest protagonist in the Skywalker Saga, and through Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker she has become a pop culture icon who will be idolized for generations to come.
That being said, May The Fourth really wouldn't be complete without some kind of message from her, and fortunately she delivered. Posting to her personal Twitter account, Daisy Ridley has shared the delightful video that you can find below:
As the production for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker ended more than a year ago, it makes sense that Daisy Ridley is a touch rusty with her Force powers, only able to summon her lightsaber on her second attempt, but where she is ultimately truly successful is in her attempt to bring smiles to the faces of fans on Star Wars Day.
Really the only nitpick there is to have with this video is Daisy Ridley's choice of lightsaber, but that's not exactly her fault. After watching Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, you'd think that the natural weapon for Ridley to be summoning here would be the yellow bladed laser sword that she is shown wielding at the end of the Sequel Trilogy – but it's understandable that the actress doesn't possess one to film with given that they don't currently exist in the consumer market.
Similar to how there was a fairly long delay between the launch of The Mandalorian last fall and the release of Baby Yoda merchandise, it seems that the spoiler-phobic department behind the toys for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker wanted to hold off on producing replicas of Rey's lightsaber for fans to purchase, and as a result you still can't get one five months after the blockbuster's release. Surely they will eventually start putting them out – ranging from cheap plastic versions, to high-end metal creations with build in electronics – but right now even Daisy Ridley can't get her hands on Rey's personal Jedi weapon.
It's definitely been an interesting day for Star Wars fans, as May The Fourth celebrations have resulted in not only a number of cool messages from stars on social media, but even some cool announcements – including a new feature film project being made by writer/director Taika Waititi. You can get all of the details about that development here.
As for Daisy Ridley's future in the Star Wars franchise, another live-action appearance doesn't seem to be in the cards any time soon, but we can continue to hope that we'll eventually get to see Rey again in some form.