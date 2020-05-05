Taika Waititi Is Already Joking About Previously Denying Those Star Wars Rumors

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is arguably the most popular movie franchise of all time, spanning decades and generations of fans. With J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker now in the rear view, the franchise is in a unique place. The Skywalker Saga has been completed, so any future installments in the franchise should allow the director to have more creative control. Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi was recently announced as the director/writer of his own future Star Wars movie, and he's already joking about previously denying these rumors.