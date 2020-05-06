Extraction: Netflix Revealed How Many Kills Chris Hemsworth Got, And Wow

Leave a Comment
Kill counts and action movie heroes tend to go hand-in-hand. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keanu Reeves' John Wick, gritty action movie heroes tend to rack up a considerable kill count to accomplish their missions. And it looks like Chris Hemsworth in the movie Extraction is entering the fold with a large kill count of his own.
Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake in Extraction, a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a international crime lord. So, yeah, with that in mind, it makes sense his kill count might be higher than average. Now, Netflix has taken to social media to tell us exactly how many kills Chris Hemsworth got. Here it is:
Wow. 183 kills is an impressive start for a single action movie. In comparison, John Wick’s kill count for his first and second movie reaches 202 kills. Could there be an arms race of sorts between the two movies? I seriously hope so.
Extraction comes during a bit of an action star renaissance. From Liam Neeson’s Taken trilogy to Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs from the Fast and Furious franchise, there is no disparity of action stars trying to one-up each other. And, as CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell notes in his review, Extraction feels like it saw action movies, like John Wick, and wanted to hop into the game.
And, of the many potential actors to choose from, Chris Hemsworth seems like a solid candidate. For one, as Netflix noted in their Tweet, he is ridiculously good looking. This also hasn’t been lost on the Extraction director Sam Hargrave, who said:
No matter how much blood or dirt you put on Chris Hemsworth, there’s no getting around it: he is devilishly handsome.
The number of kills Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake may not be the only number Netflix is counting. Extraction broke Netflix streaming records, reaching 90 million households in its first four weeks.
So, it comes as no surprise that the popularity of Extraction has already moved forward talks of a sequel. It was recently reported a deal has already been struck for Joe Russo to write Extraction 2. Which is good news for Extraction fans and anyone making an action hero kill count chart at home.
As for Chris Hemsworth, his star seems to only brighten with each consecutive year. He’s set to return as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, but the production on that movie has come to a screeching halt due to current events. Once that gets back up to speed and production starts on Extraction 2, you can bet we’ll be seeing a lot more of Chris Hemsworth in the future.