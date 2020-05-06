See What Woody Harrelson’s Carnage Could Look Like In Venom 2

Leave a Comment
Over the past decade and change of moviemaking, the superhero genre has quickly become a behemoth presence in the film world. Plenty of studios have crafted their own cinematic universe during this time, including Sony. The recently named Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters was kickstarted with Ruben Fleischer's Venom, which exceeded expectations and mixed reviews and became a box office success. Andy Serkis is directing the sequel Let There Be Carnage, with the movie set to include Woody Harrelson's villainous title character. And now we can see what he might look like in the role
Woody Harrelson's inclusion in Venom's sequel was actually set up in the first movie. The actor briefly appeared in Venom's mid-credits scene, playing incarcerated serial killer Cletus Kassady. This was presumably before he fused with the symbiote known as Carnage, and comic fans are psyched to see the two iconic comic book characters collide. A new piece of fan art imagines what Harrelson's Carnage might look like, and it's awesome. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Woody Harrelson has played a badass throughout various film and TV appearances, but it's even more exciting to see him imbued with the power of Marvel's symbiotes. Cletus looked calm cool and collected as the villainous Carnage, likely because his murderous tendencies should be aligned with the villains entity's.
The above image of Woody Harrelson as Carnage comes to us from freelance artist SPDRMNKY XXIII's personal social media. They often render fan castings and upcoming superhero roles before they're revealed to the public. This allows the collective fandom's imagination to take over as we patiently wait for each comic book adaptation to arrive in theaters. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one highly anticipated project coming down the pipeline, and moviegoers are especially eager to see how the new villain will look and act in Andy Serkis' upcoming Sony sequel.
The first Venom movie did a ton of world building, as Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer introduced the concept of symbiotes to the burgeoning cinematic universe. Audiences also got to meet Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, as well as his love interest Anne, played by Michelle Williams. Venom inhabited both of their bodies throughout the movie's runtime, seemingly opening things up for more exciting action in the sequel. Because once Woody Harrelson's villain comes knocking in Let There Be Carnage, it's going to be all hands on deck.
Venom's sequel was in the post-production phase when sets were shut down amid global health concerns. While we were treated to its official title, Let There Be Carnage's release was ultimately pushed back nearly a year. As such, it's going to be a while before fans will see exactly what Woody Harrelson will look like as Carnage in the highly anticipated sequel. But director Andy Serkis obviously has a great deal of experience with visual effects and motion capture, so it'll be interesting to see exactly what he cooks up.
Aside from wanting to see Carnage, fans are also eager to see if Tom Holland's Spider-Man is mentioned or appears in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Sony and Marvel's new deal will allow for the character to appear in both cinematic universes, so the question is when/how Peter Parker will finally interact with Eddie Brock. Tom Hardy has been posting and deleting plenty of teases regarding this crossover, so hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.