See What Woody Harrelson’s Carnage Could Look Like In Venom 2

Venom's sequel was in the post-production phase when sets were shut down amid global health concerns. While we were treated to its official title, Let There Be Carnage's release was ultimately pushed back nearly a year. As such, it's going to be a while before fans will see exactly what Woody Harrelson will look like as Carnage in the highly anticipated sequel. But director Andy Serkis obviously has a great deal of experience with visual effects and motion capture, so it'll be interesting to see exactly what he cooks up.