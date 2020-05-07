5 Wonder Woman Characters Who Should Star In The Amazons Spinoff Movie

Queen Hippolyta

Queen Hippolyta was introduced in the first Wonder Woman film as Diana Prince’s mother and the ruler of Themyscira. Connie Nielsen’s character has a small role to play in the franchise, but in a spinoff about The Amazons, she could take the top billing here. In the comics, Hippolyta has a deep and intriguing history that dates back to Ancient Greek times when she was created by the Gods of Olympus. She is the reincarnated soul of a cavewoman in prehistoric times whose life was cut short by the hatred of men. Thus she and others like her form the Amazon tribe.