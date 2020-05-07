5 Wonder Woman Characters Who Should Star In The Amazons Spinoff Movie

Leave a Comment
When 2017’s Wonder Woman first hit the big screen, one of the most jaw-dropping elements of the DCEU flick was seeing Diana Prince’s island nation of Themyscira fly off the pages of the comic books and be revealed in glistening live action. But Wonder Woman's core story had Gal Gadot’s hero venturing away from her home to fight in World War I with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, and Wonder Woman 1984 looks to center on Diana living amongst Americans in the Reagan Era. Enter the recently teased The Amazons spinoff.
As Wonder Woman franchise writer/director Patty Jenkins has announced, she has plans for a third solo movie featuring the superhero and a spinoff about The Amazons of Themyscira. According to Jenkins, she already has mapped out the story for the spinoff with Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns. They have sold the pitch and it’s moving through development right now. So it’s time to talk to through the core Amazons who should be featured in the comic book movie. Here are our picks:
Queen Hippolyta
Queen Hippolyta was introduced in the first Wonder Woman film as Diana Prince’s mother and the ruler of Themyscira. Connie Nielsen’s character has a small role to play in the franchise, but in a spinoff about The Amazons, she could take the top billing here. In the comics, Hippolyta has a deep and intriguing history that dates back to Ancient Greek times when she was created by the Gods of Olympus. She is the reincarnated soul of a cavewoman in prehistoric times whose life was cut short by the hatred of men. Thus she and others like her form the Amazon tribe.
The God of War, Ares (aka Mars), influenced the demigod Heracles into seducing the queen and enslaving her. But the goddess Athena liberated her and her sisters, and they decided to flee to Themyscira, where they can live only among women and remain immortal as long as they stay there. In the comics, Hippolyta has also assumed the name of Wonder Woman, time traveled to the ‘40s with Jay Garrick and even joined the Justice League of America. (Dwayne Johnson has already teased the JSA is coming to the big screen thanks to Black Adam).
Philippus
The Amazons spinoff should also feature the personal protector of Queen Hippolyta, Philippus. This character also had a role in Wonder Woman and Justice League, where she was played by Ann Ogbomo, but she wasn't around long enough to be memorable. Philippus is a key figure to Themyscira because she was also a mentor to Diana and takes over as the chancellor to the island nation after the Queen dies in the comics. Philippus has also served as Wonder Woman’s bodyguard.
Philippus is immortal and has the unique ability to combat injuries and toxins by becoming one with the Earth’s soil and nurturing her body back to health. She is a badass and key member of the Amazons who absolutely needs her own storyline in the DCEU besides being a background soldier in the Wonder Woman films. The character has 3,000 years of life lived for the movie to pull from.
Antiope
When Wonder Woman came out, an instant fan favorite was Robin Wright’s Antiope, who sadly died during an early battle in the 2017 film. The character is Hippolyta's sister and Diana Prince's aunt and mentor. She’s the right hand to the queen and the general of the Amazonian armies. Antiope could be an especially vital character to an Amazons spinoff because she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with the rest of the Amazons. She has challenged their ways on many occasions.
In one instance, she leaves the island and forms a romance with the son of Hercules, Theseus. Together they form their own nation called Bana-Mighdall, where other Amazons (including one iconic warrior named Artemis decided to reside. If the Amazons spinoff explored this relationship between sisters Hippolyta and Antiope, it could make for an interesting storyline and be a good reason for the franchise to bring Robin Wright back into the mix.
Donna Troy
An Amazon who has yet to make an appearance on the big-screen is the adopted daughter of Hippolyta, Donna Troy. She's gone by the aliases of Wonder Girl, Darkstar, Troia and Donna Prince, and Conor Leslie has portrayed her in DC’s Titans TV show (the comic book character is a founding member of the Teen Titans). Donna Troy is interesting because she grows up unaware of her true origin. She was created by an Amazonian sorceress Magala out of clay to be a playmate and weapon against Diana.
Donna grows up with false memories, leading her to believe she’s a human child who was rescued and brought to the island nation to be protected. When she finds out the truth later, she challenges to claim the throne instead of Wonder Woman. Does that remind anyone else of Black Panther? There’s another storyline where the Teen Titans come from the future to warn her that her child will become the greatly powerful villain Lord Chaos, so she gives up her powers to avoid this fate for Earth.
Nubia
One last Amazon who should star in a Wonder Woman spinoff should be Hippolyta’s second daughter, Nubia. Just as Diana Prince was sculpted from clay, so is Nubia, but with a clay that gives her dark skin. Nubia is supposed to have the great strength of Diana, but Ares/Mars steals her from Hippolyta and raises her to be his warrior. He also has Nubia wear a ring that keeps her mind clouded and under his control.
In the comics, Diana Prince is able to free Nubia from Mars by using the heat of the Sun to melt off the ring. Nubia and Wonder Woman are technically twin sisters who are equals in many ways. It would be awesome to see Nubia portrayed on the big screen in an Amazons spinoff, and Tiffany Haddish is already ready to play her.
Which Amazon would you like to see take the lead in a Wonder Woman spinoff? Vote in our poll below and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on the DCEU. Gal Gadot returns in Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14.