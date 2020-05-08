8 Quick Things We Know About The Batman

The Batman Will Feature At Least Four Villains

The Batman reportedly takes place during the eponymous protagonist’s second year of crimefighting, so although it’s not an origin story, Bruce Wayne is still getting the hang of keeping Gotham City safe. Well, he’s about to be thrown into the deep end of the pool, as he’ll be facing off against at least four faces from his rogues gallery. Okay, considering Catwoman is more of an anti-hero/ally in the comics in the modern era, so perhaps that means Zoë Kravitz’s iteration will be more of a minor obstacle than an actual antagonist. However, that still leaves Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone in the mix, all of whom have given the Dark Knight plenty of trouble over the years.