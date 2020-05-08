Why Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Don't Live In Hollywood

And it's not like living outside of Hollywood has actually had a detrimental effect on Chris Hemsworth's ability to work. He's had plenty of major roles in addition to his regular gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Australia has its own studios, the last Thor movie was filmed there, making the gig easy for Hemsworth. The actor has said he's actually enjoying life in quarantine because he's been working so hard of late that he hasn't been able to spend as much time with his family. And if you're going to be stuck at home, I feel like most of us would rather be in Australia than L.A.