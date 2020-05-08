Why Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Don't Live In Hollywood

Leave a Comment
Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, and so, one might expect that, for the good of his career, he would live at the epicenter of the industry in Hollywood. However, the actor says that being in the middle of the entertainment industry is exactly where he doesn't want to be. He'd much rather be able to separate himself from it all, which is why he and his wife Elsa Pataky live in Australia and not Southern CA.
Chris Hemsworth did live in L.A. for several years, and it was in that time that he joined the MCU as Thor and became a household name. Once he'd established himself, however, it seems he wanted to get out. Hemsworth tells GQ that living outside of the hustle and bustle gives him the separation that he needs, and even lets him ignore his job when he really wants to. According to the actor...
You’re a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you’re living in Hollywood. Living in Australia, it’s also easier to detach myself from work – and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by.
And it's not like living outside of Hollywood has actually had a detrimental effect on Chris Hemsworth's ability to work. He's had plenty of major roles in addition to his regular gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Australia has its own studios, the last Thor movie was filmed there, making the gig easy for Hemsworth. The actor has said he's actually enjoying life in quarantine because he's been working so hard of late that he hasn't been able to spend as much time with his family. And if you're going to be stuck at home, I feel like most of us would rather be in Australia than L.A.
Thus far Chris Hemsworth's schedulehasn't been severely curtailed by the global shutdown in any real way either. His newest film, Extraction was made for Netflix, as opposed to all of the films that are shifting to streaming platforms when they were supposed to be theatrical releases. His next Thor movie, Love & Thunder has been pushed from a late 2021 to an early 2022 release, but that likely won't actually impact the production schedule of the movie itself. The film only had to move because everything in the MCU had to take a step back following the delay of Black Widow.
While there's certainly value in living in L.A. at the center of everything, each person has to determine what's important to them, and for Chris Hemsworth what's important is having a place where he can get away from it all. While he truly seems to love what he does for a living, there are just as clearly some elements of it that he's not a huge fan of.