Taika Waititi: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Thor: Love And Thunder Director

Taika Waititi’s Father Was A Founding Member Of Satan’s Slaves

Born in Wellington, New Zealand, on August 16, 1975, Taika Waititi was already destined to be an artistic visionary as the son of a teacher (his mother) and a painter (his father). But that is not particularly why he referred to his parents relationship as "the weirdest coupling ever." In an interview with Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah for the premiere episode of their podcast Visitations, the Lord of the Rings actor was shocked when the the Jojo Rabbit director revealed that his father was also a founding member of notorious biker gang Satan's Slaves. After his parents split when Waititi was 5, they still remained very supportive of their son's artistic aspirations, which would eventually earn him the 2017 title of "New Zealander of the Year."