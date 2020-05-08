Christopher Nolan Still Pushing For New Movie Tenet To Open Theaters, But It's Not His Choice

It’s a lofty goal to want to deliver Tenet on time, but in this case, whether or not that happens is out of Christopher Nolan’s hands. According to insiders who spoke with Variety, having most, if not all movie theaters reopen by July is "overly optimistic." Not only is the coronavirus still rising in certain parts of the United States, but there are concerns that social distancing mandates being loosened in states like Georgia and Texas could lead to even more people catching the disease, thus further hindering plans for theaters to get back up and running.