How Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Landed Its Excellent Shaun Of The Dead Gag

Rodney Rothman shared the exact email he sent to the Shaun of the Dead writer/director during the making of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As the filmmaker detailed, he wanted to add alternate posters of movies hidden around the movie. He asked Edgar Wright if he would throw out an idea for a movie of his that could have theoretically been made in Miles Morales’ Earth. The result was a poster of a fictional movie called From Dusk Till Shaun, which can be seen in Times Square throughout the movie. Check it out below: